Inside Janet Jackson's First Days as a New Mom: "She Is Totally in Love"

Janet Jackson is a brand new mom and the icon is "totally in love."

After ringing in the new year by giving birth to her first child, son Eissa Al Manna, on Jan. 3, the songstress is settling into life as a fresh family of three.

"Janet is getting her strength back and feeling well," a source exclusively told E! News. "She has so much help around her, so that has alleviated stress. She just feels so blessed everything went well and her baby is healthy. It was not an easy pregnancy at all."

While the 50-year-old star felt "sluggish" during her pregnancy and was under doctor's orders to rest, as sources previously told E! News, Jackson managed to have a "stress-free, healthy delivery" thanks to her doctors.

"She has some of the best doctors that helped her through it," the insider added.