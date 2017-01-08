Selena Gomez Reunites With Her Wizards of Waverly Place Co-Star and Contemplates a Revival

Instagram
Now, this is a magical reunion.
It looks like Selena Gomez had quite the memorable Saturday night when she spent it in with her childhood co-star from Wizards of Waverly Place, her on-screen brother, David Henrie. The moment came just in time for the five year anniversary of the finale episode.
"Having a nice night with this guy," the low-key Gomez revealed to fans as she smiled for her Instagram story. The two stars first worked together in 2007 when the hit Disney show aired its first season. At the time, the American Music Award winner was a young teen on the cusp of mainstream success. To the put it all in perspective, Henrie reminded the songstress that he was responsible for making her first Twitter account.
"For the record, I made her Twitter. I told her what Twitter was. She couldn't even say Twitter!" Henrie joked.
Meanwhile, Gomez was thinking about getting the small screen gang back together. "David, I think we should do a reunion," the star mused.
The two shared a brainstorming session over dinner, reflecting on where their characters would be today. "Alex is for sure single," she said of her character.
"She's still trying to find herself. She's now like 25 and she's still trying to figure things out," Henrie insisted.
"You know what, she's killing the game, that's what she's doing!" Gomez shot back, standing up for her character.
"Should we do the reunion, guys?" she asked. "Should we just bring Wizards of Waverly Place back? I think we should."
Of course, no Wizards redux would be complete without some wands. Fortunately, Henrie still has his.
"I still have it! Justin has the power!" he screamed.
"We had the best time last night," Henrie later wrote on Instagram. "We dreamed up what our wizards characters are doing present day lol, and talked about the fact that I started all of @selenagomez social media platforms."
