Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans Celebrates Upcoming Arrival of Her Daughter With Fun-Filled Baby Shower

Jenelle Evans is in the final stretch of her pregnancy!

The Teen Mom 2 alum's closest family and friends gathered to celebrate the arrival of Jenelle's newest bundle of joy, a daughter she's set to welcome with boyfriend David Eason.

Jenelle beamed from ear to ear as she showcased her growing baby bump in a pink lace mid-dress. Partygoers gathered around the mama-to-be for a heartwarming snapshot later shared to Instagram that she captioned, "Thanks to @jamielynnwilshire and @itsashlibee for throwing the best baby shower ever!"

"It's awesome to have such a great group of friends that come from hours away to celebrate my new baby girl's arrival soon!" Jenelle, 25, continued. "Tonight was great and wouldn't want it any other way. Now the 3 week countdown begins Miss. Ensley!"