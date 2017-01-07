Lady Gaga Shares First Photo From Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show Rehearsal

Lady Gaga is getting ready to rock Super Bowl LI!

The 30-year-old singer posted on her Instagram page Friday a photo of herself rehearsing on a stage with her musicians and crew.

"30 days till #superbowl #halftime #gaga," she wrote.

Lady Gaga wore a red and white tracksuit with her stage name printed in the back and her blond hair swept up in a messy bun.

The singer announced in September she would perform at the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show, saying, "It's not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA."

Photos

Celebs at Super Bowl 2016

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show Rehearsal

Instagram

Lady Gaga

Vantagenews / AKM-GSI

Lady Gaga made her announcement weeks after she released her single "Perfect Illusion," the first from her fifth studio album Joanne, which dropped in October.

Fans hope the singer will tour to promote her new music after the Super Bowl. She has made no announcements about future concerts.

This will mark Lady Gaga's first time performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show and her second time singing at the NFL championship game overall; Last year, she performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl 50.

The list of previous Super Bowl Halftime Show performers includes Coldplay, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, PrinceKaty Perry, The Who, Madonna, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, U2, The Rolling Stonesand Paul McCartney.

Super Bowl LI will take place Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium Houston and air live on Fox.

