Inside President Barack Obama & Michelle Obama's Star-Studded Farewell Party

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
A slew of stars flocked to the White House Friday night to honor President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at their farewell party.
Attendees included George Clooney and Amal Clooney, Tom Hanksand Rita Wilson, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Robert De Niro, George Lucas, Jerry Seinfeld, Al Sharpton, Solange, Kelly Rowland and her husband Tim Witherspoon, rapper Wale, La La Anthony, SNL alum Jay Pharoah—who parodied the president on the NBC show, Usher, Harvey Weinstein, Anna Wintour, Magic Johnson, Lorne Michaels, Nick Jonas, Chris Rock, Stevie Wonder, Lena Dunham, Jordin Sparks, Bruce Springsteen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracy Ellis Ross, Steve Harvey, Paul McCartney, Tyler Perry, Gloria Estefan, Jon Hamm, Once Upon a Time star Lana Patrilla and husband Fred Di Blasio and Meryl Streep, who CNN reported had arrived in a cab.
The star-studded guest list also reportedly included Sarah Jessica Parker, Marc Anthony and Oprah Winfrey. The Washington Post had earlier this week also named Oprah Winfrey, J.J. Abrams, Beyoncé and husband Jay Z.
Some of the guests posted photos from the bash, which the White House had said the president and the First Lady would pay for themselves. No pics of them were released publicly.
"Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after a night of celebrating 8 incredible years," Wilde wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of her and Sudeikis.
"When the squad takes over The White House #squadgoals," Anthony said.
Jordin Sparks brought her father and former NFL player Phillippi Sparks.
"Getting to take my Dad to the White House...Priceless. Soooo excited! Cheers! *drops mic*," Jordin posted, alongside a selfie of the two.
The party took place hours after Michelle gave her last public remarks as first lady. She had made a speech honoring the 2017 School Counselor of the Year and counselors from across the country in the East Room of the White House.
"I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong," she said. "So don't be afraid—you hear me, young people? Don't be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourselves with a good education, then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of your boundless promise. Lead by example with hope, never fear."