Shannen Doherty Completes Radiation Therapy and Pays Tribute to Another Cancer Doctor and "Maggie"

Shannen Doherty continues to honor the team that is helping her slay breast cancer, as she moves onto the next phase of her treatment regimen.

The 45-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed alum was diagnosed with the disease in 2015 and has documented her battle on Instagram. She has undergone a single mastectomy, chemotherapy and most recently completed radiation therapy, marking the last of her most grueling cancer treatments.

Doherty posted on Instagram Friday a photo of herself, her Beverly Hills-based radiation oncologist and two medical staff members standing in front of a radiation therapy machine nicknamed Maggie.