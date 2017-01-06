Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Kick off the New Year With Secret Romantic Getaway to Norway

2017 is already turning into quite the romantic year for Prince Harry.
E! News can confirm the royal family member and his girlfriend Meghan Markle recently traveled to Norway together for a private vacation.
"The couple went to Norway together for a few days," a source shared with E! News.
Thanks to some great timing, it's also being reported that the couple tried to see the Northern Lights that are most visible this time of the year.
According to The Sun, who first reported the trip, the famous pair also enjoyed whale-watching and sunsets in the snow.
A source later confirmed to E! News that the couple spent the New Year together in London. From there, the private pair would travel to Norway for their romantic getaway.
The latest trip further reminds royal watchers that this couple is the real deal. In fact, a source recently shared with E! News that this is much more than a casual fling.
"Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before," the insider revealed to us. "It wouldn't surprise me if he's already thinking about engagement just because that's where his head goes but that's not where the relationship is at right now."
And while Prince Harry and the Suits star didn't celebrate Christmas together, it shouldn't raise a red flag to any follower of this private pair.
Within days, the attention may soon be put on Kate Middleton who is celebrating her 35th birthday. Although plans for Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mom remain tight-lip, some are hoping that Prince Harry and Meghan may celebrate the birthday girl in some way.
We'll be watching and celebrating this Monday!