Amy Schumer's 2017 Golden Globes Prep Is All of Us on a Friday Night

Amy Schumer isn't about that hot lemon water life.

The comedienne has given fans a glimpse at her 2017 Golden Globes preparation, and it's anything but typical. While many stars talk about pre-award show detoxes, Spanx, snacks, fitness routines and more, Schumer is heading into this year's award show with a more relaxed mentality.

Schumer shared a photo of herself sitting at a table covered with cups of beer and coffee and captioned it "Golden Globe prep." The Inside Amy Schumer star looked incredibly comfortable in sweats, sunglasses and a messy bun. Most noticeably, however, is Schumer's secret accessory: fairy wings.