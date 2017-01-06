Mariah Carey & Twins Reunite With Nick Cannon for Family Dinner After Stars' Personal Turmoil

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon reunited again for a family dinner with their twins, days after she made headlines with her New Year's Eve performance and a week after he was released from the hospital following a health scare.

Cannon, whose divorce from Carey was finalized more than two months ago, posted on his Instagram page a photo of the two with their 5-year-old son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, and an unidentified woman at a restaurant Thursday.

"Family Dinner!! All is well! Live! Love! Laugh! @mariahcarey #Ncredible," Cannon wrote.

Carey reposted his photo.