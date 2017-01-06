Mariah Carey & Twins Reunite With Nick Cannon for Family Dinner After Stars' Personal Turmoil

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon reunited again for a family dinner with their twins, days after she made headlines with her New Year's Eve performance and a week after he was released from the hospital following a health scare.
Cannon, whose divorce from Carey was finalized more than two months ago, posted on his Instagram page a photo of the two with their 5-year-old son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, and an unidentified woman at a restaurant Thursday.
"Family Dinner!! All is well! Live! Love! Laugh! @mariahcarey #Ncredible," Cannon wrote.
Carey reposted his photo.
Several days ago, the singer was left "mortified" when her Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest performance was marred by sound problems, which spurred criticism across social media. Her fans have rallied behind her.
Cannon had spent two weeks at a Los Angeles hospital over the holiday season. He had revealed his battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease that can affect the skin, joints, kidneys, brain, lungs and blood vessels, in 2012.
"I am healed! Ain't no hospital bed that can hold me," he said in an Instagram video on Dec. 29. "Straight from the hospital bed, to the studio."
"But honestly I feel great," he said. "They can't shake me. Five blood transfusions, what? Nah, it ain't nothing. Let's go."
Carey and Cannon have reunited with their twins several times since he filed papers to end their 6-year marriage in January 2015.
"We make the kids the No. 1 priority," Cannon said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that December.
He said last year on The Howard Stern Show, "Mariah and I are super cool. We talk every day."
