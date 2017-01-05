Ed Sheeran Is Back With New Music! Listen to "Shape of You" and "Castle On the Hill"

Ed Sheeran is still part of music's A team.

After much anticipation and suspense, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer fulfilled his promise to release a brand-new track Friday morning at the stroke of midnight.

Let's just say Sheerios are going to be quite happy with what they hear.

"When I was six years old I broke my leg…" the Grammy winner sings in the track titled "Castle on the Hill." But wait, there's more. Ed also released a second song called "Shape of You."

The new tracks come after Ed spent more than a year away from social media. During that time period, he also chose to stay away from the stage except for rare instances.