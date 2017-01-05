Serena Williams Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring During Date Night With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian

It might be a little difficult to move across the tennis court with the weight of that rock on her finger.

Newly engaged Serena Williams stepped out for a sweet date night with fiancé Alexis Ohanian and the only thing shining brighter than her mega-watt smile was that gorgeous diamond ring, which we haven't actually seen since the news of her engagement.

Williams was spotted out over the weekend, but turned the sparkler to conceal the diamond from shutterbugs.

During what looked to be a romantic dinner, the tennis pro stayed true to her athletic side by pairing her white top and high-waisted skirt with a pair of black Nikes. And we just love it so much. Meanwhile, the Reddit co-founder was all smiles while posing next to his soon-to-be bride and looked dapper in a navy suit.