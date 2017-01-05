Michael Jackson's Lawyers Claim Choreographer Wade Robson Is Withholding Evidence in Sexual Assault Suit

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, Pool Photographer/WireImage.com
Lawyers for Michael Jackson are accusing Wade Robson of withholding evidence in his sex assault lawsuit against the King of Pop.
In new court documents obtained by E! News, lawyers representing the "Beat It" singer's companies claim that Wade "has made false statements under oath regarding the existence of documents and his search for documents."
They also believe Wade has "affirmatively withheld documents that should have been produced years ago and has redacted documents based on objectively frivolous assertions of privilege."
Michael's attorneys are asking a judge to order more than $17,000 in sanctions.
In comparison, Wade's attorney slammed the new court filing and claimed it was an attempt to "intimidate" his client.
"This is just another attempt by the Jackson camp to try and intimidate a sexual abuse victim for having the courage to come forward and speak the truth about the abuse he suffered at the hands of Michael Jackson and importantly his companies," Vince Finaldi shared with E! News. "As to the issue, he produced everything that he has many, many months ago. There's nothing he's withheld that's properly discoverable. Obviously we look forward to the court addressing that issue and hearing it."
Back in September, Wade filed new negligence claims against two companies owned by the King of Pop: MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures.
In court documents, Wade's attorney wrote that the businesses' second purpose "was to operate as a child sexual abuse operation, specifically designed to locate, attract, lure and seduce child sexual abuse victims."
The choreographer's original case against the estate of Michael was thrown out of court in May 2015. A judge said the accuser waited too long to make the legal claim against the late pop star's estate.
