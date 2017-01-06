How Emma Stone Ascended From Quirky Rom-Com Starlet to Hollywood's Leading Lady

The stage is set for Emma Stone's biggest career moment thus far.

At 28-years-old, the actress stands to win her first major award at the 2017 Golden Globes for musical-comedy La La Land, a classically feel-good role captivating movie goers and critics alike.

The Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy nominee has already witnessed her fair share of success in Hollywood, her feature film debut in 2007's Superbad a precursor to a string of other mainstream box office hits, but she's certainly never joined the ranks of award season heavy hitters like Meryl Streep and Annette Bening... until now.

Stone's Golden Globes category reads like a who's who of evergreen female powerhouses, both veterans in the biz and actresses on the rise. Between Streep, Bening, Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld and action-indie crossover starlet Lily Collins, many might have once considered Emma the underdog.

But as rave review after rave review for Stone's performance trickled in following La La Land's Venice Film Festival premiere, it's clear that she's really come to master every movie genre.