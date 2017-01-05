Chris Brown Angry Soulja Boy Posted About His Daughter Royalty as Feud Intensifies—and the Fight Is On

Thought Soulja Boy put his beef with Chris Brown to rest? You thought wrong.
The two began a feud on social media earlier this week. Soulja Boy claimed Brown called him and said he wants to "fight" him because he liked a photo Brown's ex Karrueche Tran had posted on Instagram. Over the past 24 hours, their feud has intensified and it looks like their fight will take place—on pay-per-view, no less. And Brown is even angrier at Soulja Boy because the rapper posted about his daughter Royalty.
Brown had recently called on boxer Adrien Broner to "set up the gym, bro" and he then promoted an "epic fight" between the music stars. Soulja Boy then signaled he had accepted the challenge, but later posted an "apology" video, revealing he had been "acting up" because his mother was hospitalized. He said he wants to "make music" with Brown.
FilmMagic/Getty Images
Then came the plot twist: 50 Cent—and his wallet—got involved.
"Call Floyd [Mayweather]," he said in a video posted on his Instagram page Wednesday, referring to boxing champion-turned-boxing promoter Floyd Mayweather, who has himself playfully feuded with 50 Cent in the past. "Tell Floyd specifically that I said I bet $100,000. I bet $100,000 on Chris Brown and $100,000 on Soulja Boy."
"This s--t will be some big s--t," he added. "We can make this s--t into some big s--t. Especially 'cause they're talking about this s--t, right? Get Soulja Boy on the phone, tell that n---a I said, 'Stop apologizing,' get the Draco out. We gotta keep this s--t going.
yweather's promotions company did indeed heed the call.
"If we ain't talking big money, we ain't talking," 50 Cent wrote. "Now a whole lot of IG stunting been going on. Where that money at?"
Brown and Soulja Boy appear to be all about it.
Soulja Boy retweeted Mayweather's promo photo for the fight as well as a video parodying the Rocky training sequence.
"It's going down!" he wrote.
"He know I ain't no bitch," Soulja Boy also said in a YouTube video, addressing 50 Cent. "He know I'd beat the f--k out of Chris Brown."
During their initial war of words this week, Soulja Boy also brought up Brown's marred past with Rihanna.
"I invited Rihanna & Karrueche to the fight," Soulja Boy tweeted late Wednesday. "I know they dont want this bitch n---a Chris Brown no more. But they can watch me knock him out."
Another plot twist: And then he brought kids into it.
"Chilled with royalty and Nia tonight at Floyds house," Soulja Boy tweeted Thursday morning, referring to Brown's ex, Nia Guzman, and their 2-year-old daughter.
He also posted a photo of the little girl on Instagram.
Brown responded about two hours later, with a scathing selfie video.
"Bro, all jokes aside my n---a, like, seriously, we're gonna set up this fight," he said. "It's gonna be professional. You can do all that but one thing you gotta stop doing, my n---a, Ima be real with you, stop bringing my daughter into this, my n---a. Stop saying s--t about my f--king daughter, bro...I'm telling you right now, on Jesus Christ, on anybody you f--king believe in, Allah, Buddha, I dont give a f--k, n---a. On my daughter, stop talking about my daughter, bro. That s--t ain't cool. Real gangstas and street n---as know No. 1 rule, no girls, no daughters, no kids. You's a bitch, my n---a. Stop."
The champ said I got this ?????? pic.twitter.com/7FAxZuouGi— Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 5, 2017
Soulja Boy has not responded to Brown's rant.
He claims Mayweather is backing him in the fight, which has no scheduled date yet.
"The champ said I got this," he tweeted.
Soulja Boy posted a photo and a video of him with Mayweather on Twitter and Instagram, saying, "The biggest fight of the century. 2017, we already started off with a bang. The money team."
"We have to get the money," Mayweather said.
"Just got a million dollars cash. Check mate," Soulja Boy added on Twitter. "God is so good."