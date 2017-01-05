Queen Elizabeth II Nearly Shot During Early Morning Walk

He said he shouted, "Who's that?" And to his surprise, he discovered it was the Queen. In a fit of relief, he couldn't help but blurt out, "Bloody hell, Your Majesty, I nearly shot you!"

After realizing he spoke out of turn, he waited to be scolded. However, he said the Queen simply replied, "That's quite all right. Next time I'll ring through beforehand so you don't have to shoot me."

Meanwhile, the Queen's well-being has been a major headline over the last couple of weeks. She and her husband Prince Philip fell ill with a heavy cold right before Christmas and had to postpone their holiday plans to travel to Sandringham by train. Though they were eventually transported by helicopter, they were both still ill.

A week later, H.M. continued battling her cold and was forced to miss her New Year's Day church service.