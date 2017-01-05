Inside Chris Messina's "Fun" Method of Gaining 40 Pounds for Live by Night

Chris Messina had to work hard for his body in Live by Night.
No, he didn't lose a dramatic amount of weight for the role; instead, The Mindy Project star had to gain a lot of weight...40 lbs. to be exact. And to put on the extra fluff, Messina had to completely change his diet, but he didn't complain.
"It was fun. It was a lot of fun," he told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Wednesday night. "[I] just stuffed my face. Beer—lots of beer—bagels, pasta. I would have a beer by the bedside table, and I woke up in the middle of the night to pee and I'd just chug the beer."
