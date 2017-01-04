Amber Rose Opens Up About Her "Absolutely Amazing" Romance With Val Chmerkovskiy

Amber Rose is starting 2017 madly in love.

As the Dancing With the Stars alumna continues her new relationship with Val Chmerkovskiy, fans are getting some new details into this blossoming romance.

"It's amazing. It's so good," Amber shared with her co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue on Wednesday's Loveline. "It's been four months and I love his family and everyone is great."

She continued, "Right now, it's just absolutely amazing and I'm super, super happy."

The sweet messages come just hours after the model shared a sweet PDA-filled picture alongside her man. In an Instagram post, Val and Amber leaned in for a kiss with the caption, "My Love ❤."