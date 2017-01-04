Amy Adams, Octavia Spencer and More Stars Step Out for the 2016 National Board of Review Gala

Pull out your red carpet attire and prepare your acceptance speeches Hollywood, because award season is upon us coast to coast.

Hollywood's biggest stars came together Wednesday night at the 2016 National Board of Review Gala to recognize some of the best films of the year.

One star who may want to prepare for a busy few weeks is the one and only Amy Adams.

The Arrival actress stepped out in a Marchesa pre-fall 2017 dress before accepting her award for Best Actress.

Jeff Bridges, Naomie Harris and Casey Affleck also traveled to Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City to accept their prestigious honor from special guests including host Willie Geist.