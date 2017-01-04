Jenny McCarthy's 5 Biggest Public Feuds: Mariah Carey, Tara Reid and More

Jenny McCarthy vs. Tara Reid: In July 2016, Reid walked out of an interview on The Jenny McCarthy Show.

The actress had hoped to focus it on her latest project, the TV film Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens. When McCarthy asked her about other topics, such as plastic surgery, she became agitated. She then got up to leave and got involved in a verbal sparring match with McCarthy.

"It was really nice talking to you and really good luck with your show," Reid said.

"Good luck to you, too, and I'm so excited about Sharknado and I hope you stay married," McCarthy replied. "I hope your knees get a little wobblier than they already are."

"I hope your tits get even nicer, because they're amazing. The same guy who did mine, right?" Reid said. "I'll always use your advice. You're the best. Bye."

"Love you, Tara," McCarthy replied. "Good luck with Sharknado 18."