Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Welcome Baby: Their Road to Parenthood

Awkward When he began starring in Burn the Floor, Maks was involved with Dancing With the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff. They got engaged on New Year's Day 2009 and broke up soon after the show opened. Peta was dating another Burn the Floor dancer and fellow Australian Dancing With the Stars pro, Damian Whitewood.

Maks and Peta's attraction grew over their years as colleagues. She told People that "there was nothing ever done about it" because he was engaged to Karina and she was dating Damian.

Maks & Peta Start to Date: Peta joined Dancing With the Stars as a member of the dance troupe in 2011. The following year, she became a cast member and she and Maks began dating.

Breakup: The DWTS pros dated for 10 months and called it quits in 2013, after which Maks moved onto Kate Upton. They split after a few months.

And They're Back Together: Maks and Peta reconciled in 2015.