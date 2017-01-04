Soulja Boy Issues Apology and Wants to Make Music With Chris Brown After Feud

Are Soulja Boy and Chris Brown headed to the boxing ring? Because Soulja Boy appears to be feeling some remorse over their new feud.
The R&B singer and rapper exchanged a war of words on social media Monday. Soulja Boy claimed Brown called him and said he wants to "fight" him because he liked a photo Brown's ex Karrueche Tran had posted on Instagram. Brown made fun of him on Instagram and leaked his phone number.
He said Soulja Boy "continuously" called him on FaceTime, adding, "He prolly wanna squash it cause he know I'm serious...Boy stop it. I'ma whoop your ass. Adrien Broner, set up the gym, bro. Set the gym up. Stop calling me n---a...we gon' fight for charity."
Broner, a boxer, posted on Instagram page Wednesday a photo promoting an "epic fight" between Brown and Soulja Boy that would take place in March.
Soulja Boy then tweeted links to stories saying he had accepted Brown's fight challenge. But he later posted an "apology" video to his fans and revealed some sad personal news.
"Over the past couple of months, I've been acting out," he said. "At the end of the day, it's not about who starts the beefs, it's about who ends them."
"So with that being said, I found out that mom is in the hospital," he added. "The doctors told me everything should be alright, she should be good but no amount of money, no amount of cars, no amount of fame will make me be alright when knowing my mom is sick or anything happening to mom. I love my mother, she always been there since I been born, I got her name tatted on my face. I know she's not proud of my actions and what I've been doing recently."
Soulja Boy said he wants "to make music with Chris Brown" and other artists.
"I feel like I've been on some hot boy s--t, I apologize," he said. "I'm back to the music."
As for Tran, she weighed in on Brown and Soulja Boy's war of words Tuesday.
"This is the funniest s--t ever, seriously now..." Brown had written that day. "This n---a has an imaginary beef then act like I called him !!!!!NEVER HAPPENED! Let me let the cat out of the bag for all the readers...... I commented on her pics for this fact only: SO THAT NO MATTER HOW STUPID I LOOKED, SHE WOULD FEEL POPPIN. I HAVE THE MEANS AND CONNECTIONS TO CONTACT HER. Y'all soaked it up. I LOVE IT. #stayclassy."
Hours later, Tran wrote, "First off this drama between both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense...There's so much more out there in life then 'twitter beefs.'"
"But anyways..second off..trying. to. make. me. feel. poppin?" she said. "You talking about your old song 'Poppin'? You know what makes me feel poppin? Getting up and going to set.. walking in my apartment and seeing my Emmy with my name on it.. giving away shoes and feeding the less fortunate..being able to provide for my family with my own $$..that's what makes me feel good about myself."
Tran has a 2016 Daytime Emmy for co-producing the online soap opera The Bay, in which she played Vivian Johnson.
"NOONE ASKED FOR THIS OPINION!!!" Brown wrote on Instagram in response to her. "IT AINT OVER YOU!! GIRL KEEP THE FAME YOU GOT AND STAY CLASSY! THIS MAN RANDOMLY STARTED THIS, NOW U GASSED!!! PLUGGING WHAT U GOT GOING ON!! HOW DO WE KNOW U AGAIN!"
"I Did a gesture, being playful commenting under ya pics( NOTICE HOW MUCH ATTENTION YOU WERENT GETTING UNTIL I PUT, 'STILL WANT IT' under ya picture)," he said. "IM SO SICK OF N---A COMING AT ME LEFT AND RIGHT AND NOW SHE WANNA CHIM IN. NOBODY GIVES A F--K.'