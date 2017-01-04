Allow Vivica A. Fox to Explain Why She's Uniquely Qualified to Be the Host of Vivica's Black Magic

Vivica A. Fox wants to make one thing clear: She is not tired of seeing butts. Good thing, too, since her new gig has her surrounded by plenty of them.

As the star of Lifetime's newest reality series, Vivica's Black Magic, the actress is giving fans a glimpse into her newest business venture—which just so happens to be an exotic male revue and ultimate ladies' night experience—and as she tells it, she's uniquely qualified for the job.

"Absolutely," she told E! News' Will Marfuggi during a recent visit to set. "I've been making it rain on the fellas for a long time...And then, don't forget, I played a stripper in Independence Day!"