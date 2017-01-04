Roger Marshall's Son "Grounded" After Dabbing Next to Paul Ryan at Swearing-In Ceremony

This dad was no fan of the dab.

House Speaker Paul Ryan was sworn in the 115th Congress Tuesday and then took part in an hours-long photo op with members and their families. Cal Marshall, the 17-year-old son of newly elected Rep. Roger Marshall, a Republican from Kansas, decided to make it more interesting—for him, and for scores of viewers, namely those younger than the politicians—by dabbing.

The adults were not impressed.

"Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He's grounded," Roger tweeted.

It is unclear if he was being serious.

 

Photos

Presidential Candidates When They Were Younger

Cal Marshall, Paul Ryan, Roger Marshall

CNET

"Do you want to put your hand down?" Ryan said. "You gonna sneeze? That it?"

"Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids," Ryan tweeted after the ceremony. "Still don't get what dabbing is, though."

Betty White dabbing, Super Bowl 2016

CBS

To out-of-touch politicians: The dab is a celebratory pose made popular by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Even Betty White, 94, has mastered it.

To teenage kids of politicians: Maybe don't try embarrass your parent and steal their thunder on their big day. Save the dabbing for home.

