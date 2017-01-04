Ellen DeGeneres Looks Back at Her Friendship With Carrie Fisher

DeGeneres cut to a montage of Fisher's best bits, which included a story about her late mother, Debbie Reynolds; the actress died unexpectedly on Dec. 28 at age 84, just one day after her daughter passed away. In one clip, DeGeneres noted that the famous mother-daughter duo were neighbors in L.A. "I think that's her," Fisher joked. "If that's not her, I will be so pissed off."

The highlight reel also included footage of DeGeneres and Fisher running around L.A., wearing Princess Leia buns and trying to sell passersby tickets to see Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Laughing at herself, Fisher joked, "Carrie Fisher and stupid hair—again!"

After Wednesday's video tribute ended, DeGeneres said, "I miss you, Carrie. I love you."