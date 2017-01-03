Janet Jackson's Family Sends Their Congratulations After Singer Gives Birth to Her First Child

Janet Jackson's little one is already surrounded by so much love and adoration and he's not even a day old!
The singing icon gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Eissa, earlier today, E! News confirmed.
"Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," her rep said in a statement.
"Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably. No further details are available at this time."
Soon after the exciting announcement was made, members of Janet's famous family took to social media to welcome the newborn into the world.
La Toya Jackson wrote, "How exciting! Jan and Wissam just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!!! Congratulations!!!"
Meanwhile, a bit earlier in the day, TJ Jackson posted the following special message to his aunt:
"Congrats Auntie!! So so happy for you & Wissam. Enjoy every minute with your greatest hit, Eissa. #parenthoodisthebest."
And while we have yet to see a photo of Janet and Wissam's first child together, we know one thing's for certain—he is so loved!
It sure does look like the new year is starting on a high note for Janet.
Congratulations once again to the happy family (of three!) on their son's arrival.