Janet Jackson's Family Sends Their Congratulations After Singer Gives Birth to Her First Child

Janet Jackson's little one is already surrounded by so much love and adoration and he's not even a day old!

The singing icon gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Eissa, earlier today, E! News confirmed.

"Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," her rep said in a statement.

"Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably. No further details are available at this time."