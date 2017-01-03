Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Can't Stop Sharing Lollipops

These two are suckers for love!

Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Darren Aronofsky's oral fixation is as strong as ever. J.Law, 26, her dog Pippi and the acclaimed director, 47, were spotted in New York City over the holiday weekend going for a stroll in Central Park. Once again, the bundled-up pair shared a lollipop while perusing NYC's great greenery, even stopping for a moment to let Pippi wander in the grass.

Rumors about the Passengers actress and Aronofsky began to swirl in mid-October after they were photographed together on a couple of occasions. They were spotted sharing a lollipop in early November, and then two days later the couple confirmed their relationship when they were caught kissing.