Michael Ealy Shares First Photo of His Daughter

This little piggy went to the market...

Michael Ealy is busy counting tiny toes these days as a dad to a brand new baby girl. After confirming the arrival of his family's newest member in November, the Secrets and Lies actor shared the first photo of his second bundle of joy and kept all eyes on her feet.

"I got u every step of the way," the proud dad captioned the sweet shot of the newborn's feet nestled in his hands.

The Golden Globe nominee and his wife of five years, Khatira Rafiqzada, also have one son named Elijah.