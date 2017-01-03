Nicole Scherzinger Denies French Montana Romance Rumors

Love is in the air...just not for French Montana and Nicole Scherzinger.

The rapper and former Pussycat Dolls member were spotted at the same New Year's Eve party at Tao Las Vegas, and almost immediately did rumors begin to swirl about the two possibly taking their friendship to the next level. But a rep for Scherzinger says none of the rumors is true.

"These claims are absurd," the rep told MailOnline. "They have known each other for years and are friends."