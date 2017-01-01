Eva Amurri Martino Is Battling Guilt and Depression After a Night Nurse Dropped Her Son and Cracked His Skull

Eva Amurri Martino is hoping to find some peace in the new year following a "traumatic" incident involving her baby son just last month.

Susan Sarandon's daughter—who is a mother to Marlowe Mae, 2, and son Major James, 3 months—took to her Happily Eva After blog to reveal a night nurse had dropped the baby on his head and cracked his skull in November.

"A couple of days after Thanksgiving, our Night Nurse fell asleep while holding Major and dropped him, and he cracked his head on the hardwood floor," she recalled. "Kyle [Martino] and I were sleeping at the time and were awoken by the sound of his head hitting the floor, and then hysterical piercing screams."