Britney Spears Rings in the New Year With Rumored Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is certainly kicking off 2017 in a great way!
The 35-year-old singer shared a peek into her New Year's Eve celebrations, which were spent beside her rumored boyfriend, Sam Asghari.
Spears took to Instagram to share a photo in which the pair cozied up at a restaurant together as Asghari—who was her co-star in her "Slumber Party" music video—kept his arm tight around her shoulder. Brit Brit looked so happy, smiling from ear-to-ear while wearing a black ensemble with her hair down and wavy.
She captioned the post, "Happy New Year," with several celebratory emojis.
Meanwhile, Spears and Asghari have been causing quite a bit of speculation around their rumored romance since September.
They've been spending lots of time together, posting photos on social media that appear to confirm their relationship. For example, the hunky male model posted a photo beside Spears on Christmas Day, wishing his followers a happy holiday, though he later deleted it.
At the time, a source told E! News, "They went on a few dates. It's not as big as people think it is, but you never know. Who knows what will happen in the New Year?"
Asghari would be Spears first boyfriend since she split from producer Charlie Ebersol in 2015. Before that, she dated David Lucado and was engaged to Jason Trawick.
In September, she joined The Jonathan Ross Show and revealed she tried to get back into dating, but even she's not immune from the horrors of the dating scene.
"A lot of men are about games. It's just the mind game with guys, the calling back and the texting, it's just too much, it's silly," she said. "Actually I'm not looking for men right now, I'm really happy with myself. I'm not looking for anything, I'm fine with the way I am."