Queen Elizabeth II Misses New Year's Day Church Service Due to Illness But Is Feeling "Better"

Queen Elizabeth II missed her annual New Year's Day church service Sunday due to her ongoing cold but her daughter Anne, Princess Royal said the 90-year-old monarch is feeling "better."

The 66-year-old younger sister of Prince Charles and Prince William and Prince Harry's aunt made her comments to well-wishers outside St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, where the queen has a country retreat, BBC News reported. Anne attended the service with her and Charles' father and Elizabeth's husband, Prince Phillip, and other Royals.

"Her Majesty The Queen will not attend Sunday worship at Sandringham today," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The Queen does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold."

Almost two weeks ago, the queen and her husband both came down with colds and canceled plans to travel by train to Sandringham ahead of the Christmas holiday. They then left a day later, arriving via helicopter. Phillip has since recovered from his cold, BBC News reported.

Concern has mounted over the queen's health. Last week, she was the victim of an online death hoax. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson later told outlets the queen "continues to recover from a heavy cold."

Meanwhile, later on Sunday, Buckingham Palace released a pre-recorded video of the queen sending her congratulations to the people of Canada in the 150th anniversary year of Confederation.

Wearing a teal sweater with black trimming, a multi-strand pearl necklace and a maple leaf broach and sitting in a room in front of a Christmas tree, the monarch addressed the citizens in both English and French.

"On this eve of national celebrations, my family and I are with you in spirit," she said. "We pray that God will bless Canada and that over the next 150 years, Canadians will continue to build a better country and a better world."

