There Was a Mini Spice Girls Reunion on New Year's Eve

It looks like 2017 is already shaping up to be a great year...there was a mini Spice Girls reunion!
Victoria Beckham and Melanie C got together to give fans the best gift to kick off 2017, singing "2 Become 1" on-stage while the former Sporty Spice performed in the Maldives for New Year's Eve.
The moment was captured by audience members, showing Mel calling Victoria up to help her with the famous song. They wrapped their arms around each other and swayed back and forth, singing together as the crowd went crazy.
Mel posted a photo from the moment, writing, "Candle light and soul forever. A wonderful start to 2017 xxx."
We'd certainly agree!
Meanwhile, Spice Girls fans everywhere have been begging for an official reunion ever since the British pop group split up, and in September, Mel B confirmed they'll certainly get their wish.
She appeared on The Late Late Show and told host James Corden that there will be a reunion in honor of the 20th anniversary of the girl group's first album. However, Mel C and Victoria won't be part of it.
"You know Victoria is busy with her great fashion line and Mel C is doing her own album, so they gracefully said, 'You three go ahead and do it,'" she explained of getting back together with Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell. "We're girl power. We support each other."