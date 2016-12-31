Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Got Lost in Tokyo While Celebrating New Year's Eve With Strangers

Getting lost on New Year's Eve? This is how they do.
As Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry rang in 2017, the Hollywood couple found themselves asking one important question: Where are we?
While posting on Instagram stories, the "Roar" singer revealed that things got a little complicated on the last day of the year.
"Lost in Tokyo…counted down with strangers on a sidewalk," Katy wrote as her video caption. "All is as it should be. To a better New Year."
If it's any consolation, Orlando seemed totally unfazed as he smiled for the camera and shouted "Happy New Year" as he leaned in closer to his girlfriend.
The late-night festivities conclude a special year for the couple who have grown quite close over the past few months.
From holiday celebrations to Disney getaways, the pair couldn't resist staying close to one another as their romance blossomed.
"He's just got the most kind heart," Katy gushed to E! News about her man on the UNICEF's Snowflake Ball earlier this year.
Orlando reciprocated with his own sweet messages at the charity event.
"She's amazing, you know, I'm super proud of the work that she does," he told Entertainment Tonight. "She's a voice that speaks to so many and it's remarkable to see her champion this cause, [and] it's amazing that we happen to do this together."
As for Katy's resolution, we got it Saturday night on Twitter: "2017 resolution: to embody authenticity!" she shared with her fans.