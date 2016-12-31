Sophie Turner Is Joe Jonas' Biggest Fan While Watching DNCE Perform Over New Year's Weekend

The year may be ending, but this Hollywood romance may just be beginning.

As New Year's weekend kicked off, Sophie Turner headed to Miami where she was able to meet up with Joe Jonas.

On Friday night, however, the Game of Thrones star and Nick Jonas traveled to Hard Rock Stadium and watched Joe's band DNCE perform live at the Orange Bowl Halftime Show.

In several Snapchats, fans watched Sophie hang out in a private suite as the band performed "Cake by the Ocean." And in case you had any doubts, the actress definitely knew all the words.

Later on in the game, Joe and Sophie were able to reunite and watch Florida State beat Michigan by one point.