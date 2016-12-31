Watching Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick Karaoke Together Is What You Need Before Celebrating New Year's

Three, two, one…Happy karaoke time!
As Kris Jenner enjoys the last days of 2016 in Aspen, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted enjoying a night of music and impromptu performances with family and close friends.
Kourtney Kardashian took to Snapchat Friday night where she couldn't help but document her mom's skills with the microphone. The results are nothing short of must-see.
"And people say we have no talent," Kourtney joked on the popular app as she recording her mom singing along to Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," Kanye West's "Mercy" and Deniece Williams' classic single "Let's Hear It for the Boy."
Before you think Christmas is over, Kris and her friends including Faye Resnick also belted out George Michael and Wham!'s classic carol "Last Christmas" before calling it a night.
Scott Disick, Kate Hudson, Kevin Hart, Melanie Griffith and Lewis Hamilton are also spending New Year's in Aspen.
One family member who didn't appear to be in the mountains to ring in 2017 was Khloe Kardashian who was spotted in Miami Saturday morning.
Before enjoying tonight's festivities, the businesswoman headed to Body & Soul Boxing Gym in Coral Gables for a workout.
As for Kendall Jenner, she was spotted at Party City in Santa Monica, Calif. with her friend Jordyn Woods. According to an eyewitness, the duo bought tons of balloons, crazy hats and confetti for what could only be a future celebration.
While the entire family may not be together when the clock strikes midnight, Kris made time to share her top 9 moments of the year on Instagram. At the same time, she was able to share her wishes for all her followers.
"What a year it's been!! Wishing everyone a safe and happy New Year's Eve and a wonderful New Year!!" she shared. "#Heresto2017 #NewYearsEve #HappyNewYear"