Amanda Nunes Taunts Ronda Rousey on Twitter After UFC 207 Victory

Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes

AP Photo/John Locher

After Amanda Nunes defeated Ronda Rousey in Las Vegas Friday, the 28-year-old Brazilian champion continued to taunt her opponent on Twitter. "The Lioness" shared a Photoshopped picture of herself holding the championship belt while pushing Rousey—as a baby—in a stroller.

It only took 48 seconds in the first round for Nunes to win by TKO. It was the third fastest knockout in women's UFC bantamweight history, and the second consecutive knockout for Rousey, who lost to Holly Holm in 2015. "I stop everybody like that. When I asked for this fight, I prepared my mind, my spirit, my body for this moment," Nunes told UFC commentator Joe Rogan in the octagon after her big victory. "Nobody is going to take this belt away from me."

Many others reveled in Rousey's loss, including Justin Bieber. Following years of public feuding with the MMA fighter, the unapologetic pop star tweeted, "You just got knocked the f--k out."

Other stars, however, offered their sympathies to Rousey in the wake of her stunning defeat:

"I trained for this girl since my first fight in UFC. I proved to everybody I'm the best on the planet. Now she's going to retire and do movies she's already got a lot of money," Nunes said after dominating her opponent. "Forget about f--king Ronda Rousey—I'm the real champion!"

Rousey, for her part, has remained silent on social media.

