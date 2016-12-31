HGTV's Flip or Flop Star Christina El Moussa Reflects on "Crazy" 2016

Christina El Moussa is focused on the future.

As the 33-year-old star of HGTV's Flip or Flop explained in an Instagram collage caption Saturday, "2016 has been a crazy year of highs and lows." That's putting it mildly, of course.

Police visited the El Moussa family's Orange County home in May after receiving a "call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun." Tarek El Moussa allegedly ran from the house with a gun, only dropping the firearm after a helicopter spotted him and police commanded him to do so. Tarek told police he did not intend to harm himself—he just wanted to "blow off some steam."

According to the El Moussas, the incident was a "misunderstanding," as Tarek merely went "on a hike and took a gun for protection from mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes and rattlesnakes."