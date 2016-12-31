Lamar Odom Ends 2016 With His Kids by His Side

Lamar Odom wants 2017 to be a slam-dunk.
To prepare for the New Year, he checked himself into a 30-day rehab program in December to address the demons that led to his near-fatal overdose in 2015. Though he's expected to be in rehab at midnight Saturday, he managed to spend some time with two of his children on Friday.
The 37-year-old athlete published a picture of himself posing with 18-year-old daughter Destiny Odom and 14-year-old son Lamar Odom, Jr. on Instagram—his first update since the summer. "No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people," he said. "#TheOdoms RichSoil."
Prior to entering rehab, Lamar taped an episode of The Doctors, set to air sometime in January. While in treatment, the former NBA player's protracted divorce from 32-year-old E! reality star Khloe Kardashian was finalized. Khloe first filed documents in 2013, and papers were signed two years later. After Lamar's overdose, however, she temporarily called off the divorce. Khloe, who is dating Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson, resumed the proceedings in May.
In mid-December, shortly after E! News exclusively revealed Lamar had voluntarily checked himself into treatment, the athlete's attorney Walter Mosley said doctors were impressed by his progress. "We have a lot of very important things lined up for next year. I like to say Lamar is on a comeback tour in 2017. It's about maintaining health, being healthy, doing what's right for his family, being a better father, just improving himself," he said. "This was his idea and he has the full support of the people who work for him, his family, staff and everyone around him."
Lamar is committed to making positive changes, Walter added. "It's 100 percent of bettering himself. Being a better father to his kids, being a better friend and just taking responsibility and live a more healthy and fulfilled life," he said. "There's a lot to live for. He's young. He has the rest of his life in front of him. He has a lot to look forward to."