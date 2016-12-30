Florence Henderson's Memorial Brings Brady Bunch Stars Back Together Again

Some of our favorite Brady Bunch stars got together again to say goodbye to our favorite TV mom.

Maureen McCormick, who famously played eldest daughter Marcia on the '70s sitcom, reunited with former co-stars Christopher Knight (who played Peter), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) at Florence Henderson's memorial service.

"Most beautiful evening with family and friends celebrating our beloved Florence," McCormick wrote with a photo of everyone gathered in front of a screen that read "Remembering Florence Henderson."

Henderson, who became the staple of the sitcom through her role Carol Brady from 1969 until 1974, and in multiple specials after that, died on Nov. 24 at a Los Angeles hospital of heart failure. She was 82.

Henderson was surrounded by family and friends when she passed, her manager, Kayla Pressman, told the Los Angeles Times at a time. Pressman also told reporters that the actress had not been ill, so her death came as a shock.