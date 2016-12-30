Halle Berry Finalizes Divorce From Olivier Martinez

Over a year after they filed, E! News has learned Halle Berryand Olivier Martinez's divorce has been finalized.

The couple filed for divorce in October 2015, and according to court documents obtained by E! News at the time, the Oscar winner cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. We also confirmed they had signed a prenup.

As for their finalized divorce, TMZ reports Martinez and Berry settled on sharing physical and legal custody of their 3-year-old son, Maceo, but were still working out a property settlement.