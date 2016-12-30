Drake and Jennifer Lopez Crowned the King and Queen of ''Prom''—and Share a Kiss on the Lips

Did Jennifer Lopez and Drake just prove all those romance rumors to be true?

While many have speculated whether the pair are just putting on a publicity stunt, they may have just confirmed they actually are involved with each other.

The couple attended a fake winter wonderland-themed "prom," during which they were crowned king and queen (because, of course). After celebrating the sweet moment, they spent the night dancing and grinding on each other...and even shared a kiss on the lips!