George Michael Autopsy Report Deems Cause of Death "Inconclusive" But "Not Suspicious"

An investigation into George Michael's death will continue, as no results were obtained in the first autopsy.

The Thames Valley Police revealed the news in a statement Friday.

"A post mortem examination was carried out yesterday as part of the investigation into the death of George Michael," the statement said. "The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks. Thames Valley Police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire Coroner. Mr. Michael's death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

Michael's rep had said earlier this week the singer died of heart failure and passed away "peacefully." Investigators later told E! News there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Michael's death.