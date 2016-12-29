Selena Gomez Will Be Featured on Paulina Rubio's New Album

Two of the biggest pop stars are making music together, and we really like it.

Mexican singer Paulina Rubiorevealed that she's teaming up with Selena Gomez for her upcoming album.

"My new album will be like one more of the team, as one more to the family. It's going to be a real warrior, and it's going to have a little of all the genres like banda and even pop, plus collaborations from DJ Snake and Selena Gomez. I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable" the singer said to Vanidades..

This news is music to our ears!