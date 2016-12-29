Fans Just Discovered This Amazing Connection Between Home Alone and Friends

Bet no one told you this fun fact from the Friends series.

While it's been more than 10 years since the NBC comedy bid farewell, die-hard fans are still discovering new and exciting secrets about the show.

This week was no different as the brilliant minds between 22 Vision uncovered a special connection between Home Alone and Friends.

In a new video, fans are taken into the house Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) bought in the suburbs. As it turns out, that house is the same home seen in the holiday classic Home Alone.