Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking, Debbie Reynolds' Will & Grace Episodes Scheduled to Honor Stars

HBO is paying tribute to Carrie Fisher. The cable channel will re-air her 2010 Emmy-nominated special Wishful Drinking on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. on HBO's main channel.

The feature-length adaptation of Fisher's hit one-woman stage show coupled with interviews with family and friends and archival footage received two Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special.

Can't wait until Sunday, Jan. 1? It's on HBO Go to view whenever you please.

Fisher will appear opposite her mother, Debbie Reynolds, in a new documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The HBO documentary will premiere sometime in 2017. HBO's documentary head Shelia Nevins told Variety they are being cautious with the timing considering Fisher's passing on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Reynolds' passing on Wednesday, Dec. 28.