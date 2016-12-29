Gus Kenworthy and Matt Wilkas: We're in Love, But We're Not Getting Married

According to Wilkas, Kenworthy "was very sweet" at the time. "I think he said he really liked my sense of humor and thought I was funny, and I thought, 'Who is this guy?' I didn't know what free-skiing was. I'd just come out of a relationship and was going to therapy and wasn't really in the right place, so when he asked me out, essentially on a date, via Instagram, I couldn't do it."

A year later, Kenworthy once again asked Wilkas to meet him for a drink.

"I was very nervous and insecure," Wilkas recalls. "He was much younger than me, and then I found out we were going to dinner on his birthday. He was on a trip with his mom and friends."