8 Roles That Prove Debbie Reynolds Was Born to Be an Entertainer

There's no doubt that Debbie Reynolds was the embodiment of star power.

Coming into show business at the young age of 19, Reynolds began her successful and fascinating journey in Hollywood, which would ultimately last over 70 years.

Tonight, we had to say goodbye to the iconic actress, who passed away after suffering a stroke, just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher. She was 84.

Whether it was dancing and singing her way into the role of America's sweetheart, making us laugh on the small screen, or portraying the nurturing role that we couldn't help but become connected to, Reynolds exuded undeniable talent in her craft throughout her career.

As we continue to mourn this devastating loss, let us take a look back at eight roles that prove Reynolds was born to be an entertainer.