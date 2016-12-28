3 Bold Lip Colors to Try In the New Year

Jacqueline Lee/E!
If you're a makeup girl, chances are you have a signature lip color that you wear regularly.
After all, it instantly pulls your look together, even on your days off, and it's that finishing touch your after-work look needs, too. You're rarely without your lipstick, but too much of the same is no way to live! So switch it up with a hot new shade for the New Year.
It may seem intimidating to try a bright orange, a spicy blush or an electric purple, but with a few super-easy pointers from beauty blogger Jessi Malay you'll see just how wearable these daring colors actually are.
"This is a good every day color because it's so neutral and you can really mix it up and do a lot of different kinds of looks," shared the beauty blogger. For a departure from bronze tones, Jessi suggests a monochromatic blush-toned palette instead. "I would do a rosy blush and a same-color shadow with this lip color," noted the pro. As for the rest, focus on defining your eyes. Soft winged liner and mascara is all else you need to complete the look!
Jessi's Pick: L'Oréal Infallible Paints/Lip in Spicy Blush, $9.99
"I would wear this purple to a concert—somewhere funky and glam," noted Jessi. Since you want to keep the attention on the vivid lips, keep eye makeup to a bare minimum. "With this lip shade I would do individual lashes, give them a coat of mascara, no liner and that's it," said the blogger. If you want to bump it up for a date or another special occasion, she suggested adding a little matte bronzer to contour your cheeks.
Jessi's Pick: L'Oréal Infallible Paints/Lip in Violet Twist, $9.99
"This look screams vacation to me," said the beauty. Play up a warm orange lip pigment by complimenting it with bronzer and shimmer for a sun-kissed vibe. "I would do a soft shimmery gold shadow all over the lid and a nice warm bronzer for that dewy holiday kind of look," shared Jessi. For an extra glow, simply top off the look with an illuminating highlighter dusted on the high points of the face.
Jessi's Pick: L'Oréal Infallible Paints/Lip in Cool Coral, $9.99
For more bold trends to try out in the New Year, check out Jessi's favorites in the video below!