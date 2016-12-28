Joely Fisher Sends Well Wishes to Debbie Reynolds Following Hospitalization

Joely Fisher is sending her well wishes to Debbie Reynolds after the Hollywood icon was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital.

"God speed mama," Joely wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon with a throwback photo from a red carpet premiere in 2010.

In the shot, the pair is seen laughing and smiling as they support the HBO documentary Wishful Drinking in Hollywood.

Earlier in the day, news broke that Debbie was rushed to a hospital via an ambulance. According to TMZ, the 84-year-old suffered from a possible stroke.

The news comes just one day after the death of Debbie's daughter Carrie Fisher.