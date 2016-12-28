Pink Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Carey Hart

This baby news just gave us a reason to smile!

Pink gave birth to a baby boy named Jameson Moon Hart on December 26, 2016, announcing her bundle of joy's entrance into the world on Instagram. The "Just Like Fire" singer and hubby Carey Hartalso share a 5-year old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, together.

She captioned the intimate mother-son moment, "Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16"

And as it turns out, the couple has always wanted to name their son Jameson. In a 2010 interview with Access Hollywood, Pink explained, "My dad's name is James, and my brother's name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey's middle name is Jason, and Jameson—we like whiskey. That's a no brainer."

Pink kept much of her second pregnancy under wraps, keeping the exciting news a secret until mid-November. The proud mama announced she was expecting on Instagram by posting an artistic photo of her little girl embracing an undeniable baby bump.